Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $46.74. 274,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,102,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/greenwood-gearhart-inc-has-3-89-million-stake-in-kraft-heinz-co-khc.html.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.