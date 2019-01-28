Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes $3.36 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,123,000 after purchasing an additional 172,067 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 226,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock opened at $108.98 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.42 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/graves-light-private-wealth-management-inc-takes-3-36-million-position-in-ishares-national-muni-bond-etf-mub.html.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.