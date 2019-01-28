Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.48 Million Position in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $94.26 on Monday. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $131.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/graves-light-private-wealth-management-inc-takes-1-48-million-position-in-packaging-corp-of-america-pkg.html.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.