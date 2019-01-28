Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,882 Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3,351.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,743 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,855,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 106.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,024,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,939,000 after purchasing an additional 529,067 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 81.5% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,118,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,062,000 after purchasing an additional 502,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 405.8% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 321,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,744,000 after purchasing an additional 258,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $210,199.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,019.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

NYSE TRV opened at $124.98 on Monday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $111.08 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

