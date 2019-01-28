Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Invests $635,000 in Southern Co (SO)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Southern by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 12,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Southern by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 96,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 66,470 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Southern by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in Southern by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 31,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, insider Mark Lantrip sold 9,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $428,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $705,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $441,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, January 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

