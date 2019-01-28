Goldman Sachs Group (GS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS):

1/21/2019 – Goldman Sachs Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

1/17/2019 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $257.00 to $272.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2019 – Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/16/2019 – Goldman Sachs Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $235.00.

1/8/2019 – Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Further, earnings estimates have been revised downward lately, ahead of the company's fourth quarter 2018 results. Yet, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s well-diversified business and focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves along with cost-control efforts will continue to strengthen the overall business. Also, its focus on digitization initiatives bode well for long-term. Nevertheless, declining revenues from Institutional Client Services division remain hindrance to the bottom-line expansion. Notably, Goldman has been entangled in the recent heightened scandal related to the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), which is a major concern.”

1/8/2019 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $207.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/2/2019 – Goldman Sachs Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $247.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $289.00.

12/31/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s well-diversified business and focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves along with cost-control efforts will continue to strengthen the overall business. Also, its focus on digitization initiatives bode well for long-term. Nevertheless, declining revenues from Institutional Client Services division remain hindrance to the bottom-line expansion. Notably, Goldman has been entangled in the recent heightened scandal related to the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), which is a major concern.”

12/26/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

12/24/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $258.00.

12/19/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s well-diversified business and focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves along with cost-control efforts will continue to strengthen the overall business. Nevertheless, declining revenues from Institutional Client Services division remain hindrance to the bottom-line expansion. Notably, Goldman has been entangled in the recent heightened scandal related to the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), which is a major concern.”

12/18/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $305.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $198.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s well-diversified business and focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves along with cost-control efforts will continue to strengthen the overall business. Notably, Goldman has been entangled in the recent heightened scandal related to the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), which is a major concern. While declining revenues from Institutional Client Services division remain hindrance to the bottom-line expansion, the launching of its online retail bank, Marcus with an aim to enter Britain’s cash savings account market will support growth.”

12/12/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/10/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s well-diversified business and focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves along with cost-control efforts will continue to strengthen the overall business. Notably, Goldman has been entangled in the recent heightened scandal related to the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), which is a major concern. While declining revenues from Institutional Client Services division remain hindrance to the bottom-line expansion, the launching of its online retail bank, Marcus with an aim to enter Britain’s cash savings account market will support growth.”

12/9/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $280.00 to $225.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $280.00 to $258.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $206.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s well-diversified business and focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves along with cost-control efforts will continue to strengthen the overall business. Notably, Goldman has been entangled in the recent heightened scandal related to the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), which is a major concern. While declining revenues from Institutional Client Services division remain hindrance to the bottom-line expansion, the launching of its online retail bank, Marcus with an aim to enter Britain’s cash savings account market will support growth.”

12/2/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp to $280.00.

11/30/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $280.00.

11/30/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s well-diversified business and focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves along with cost-control efforts will continue to strengthen the overall business. Notably, Goldman has been entangled in the recent heightened scandal related to the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), which is a major concern. While declining revenues from Institutional Client Services division remain hindrance to the bottom-line expansion, the launching of its online retail bank, Marcus with an aim to enter Britain’s cash savings account market will support growth.”

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $200.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $151.70 and a 52-week high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, VP Gregory K. Palm sold 16,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $2,606,002.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,263,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $719,772,000 after acquiring an additional 175,540 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 198,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 24,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

