Golden Dawn Minerals (GOM) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc (CVE:GOM) shares rose 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 463,227 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 190,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It has interests in the Greenwood Gold project and the May Mac project located in the Greenwood area of British Columbia. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

