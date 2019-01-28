Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,506 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Polaris Industries by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Polaris Industries by 62.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Raymond James raised Polaris Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital set a $124.00 price target on Polaris Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Polaris Industries to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/goelzer-investment-management-inc-purchases-1506-shares-of-polaris-industries-inc-pii.html.

Polaris Industries stock opened at $87.11 on Monday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.27 and a 1 year high of $137.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

See Also: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.