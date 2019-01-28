Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $5.18 Million Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 61,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter worth about $529,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 15.6% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 27,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter worth about $14,744,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $104.17 on Monday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $125.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $768.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $45,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,840. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

