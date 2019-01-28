Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 773 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV opened at $124.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 1,666 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $210,199.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,019.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

