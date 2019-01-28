Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) Position Decreased by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,754 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000.

SDIV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,722. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a $0.1352 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th.

