Global Thematic Partners LLC Has $10.17 Million Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)

Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,854 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,545,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 108,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 3rd quarter worth $10,407,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 33,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Friday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $236.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $207.03 and a one year high of $239.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $982.21 million for the quarter. Credicorp had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 25.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

