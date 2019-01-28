General Motors (GM) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 118.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GM. Buckingham Research cut their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura dropped coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $38.49. 135,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,748,479. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. General Motors has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $35.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.