General Dynamics (GD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

1/23/2019 – General Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of General Dynamics underperformed its industry in the last 12 months. The company also operates in a highly competitive market with some competitors having extensive or specialized business segments, superior to General Dynamics. Such stiff competition also forces the company to keep upgrading its technology, in case it loses out to competitors developing better products. General Dyanmics is susceptible to interest rate risk related to the issuance of debt. Notably, material rise in long-term interest rates is a major risk for capital intensive stocks like General Dynamics. However, General Dynamics enjoys solid demand for its varied defense products leading to organic growth, while a notable acquisition strategy adds to its inorganic growth. It continues to proceed toward an anticipated FAA type certification for its G600 aircraft later this year, which is expected to enter service in 2019.”

1/14/2019 – General Dynamics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $195.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2019 – General Dynamics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2019 – General Dynamics is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2019 – General Dynamics was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $197.00.

1/8/2019 – General Dynamics was upgraded by analysts at FIG Partners to an “add” rating.

12/4/2018 – General Dynamics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $256.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.63. The stock had a trading volume of 46,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,777. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.39%.

In other news, Director Catherine B. Reynolds acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,288.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

