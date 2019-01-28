General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 18,540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,959,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,331,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,642,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,662 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1,393.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 614,817 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,451,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,572,628,000 after purchasing an additional 426,955 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. FIG Partners upgraded General Dynamics to an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Argus lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.83.

GD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.22. The stock had a trading volume of 35,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $143.87 and a 52 week high of $230.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

In other news, Director Catherine B. Reynolds acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,288.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

