FundToken (FUNDZ) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges

FundToken (CURRENCY:FUNDZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, FundToken has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. FundToken has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $38,483.00 worth of FundToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FundToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.01855026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00179011 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00200941 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029256 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FundToken Profile

FundToken’s total supply is 79,796,588 tokens. FundToken’s official Twitter account is @fund_fantasy . The official message board for FundToken is medium.com/@FundFantasy . FundToken’s official website is fundfantasy.com

Buying and Selling FundToken

FundToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FundToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FundToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

