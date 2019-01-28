Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,363 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 34,183 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 2.05% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $20,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,578,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $100,924,000 after purchasing an additional 98,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,551,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,714,000 after buying an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,714,000 after buying an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 17.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 886,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,692,000 after buying an additional 133,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 187.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 516,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after buying an additional 336,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $86,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $29.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.80 and a beta of 2.12. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

CSII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

