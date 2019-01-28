Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $15.70 Million Position in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369,190 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.57% of Diplomat Pharmacy worth $15,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPLO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 142.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 1,245.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Diplomat Pharmacy to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diplomat Pharmacy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

NYSE:DPLO opened at $13.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $28.74.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

