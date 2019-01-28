Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $11.59 Million Position in IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,263 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 41,789 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.32% of IBERIABANK worth $11,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in IBERIABANK by 85.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in IBERIABANK by 9.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in IBERIABANK by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBKC stock opened at $74.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. IBERIABANK Corp has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $87.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $265.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IBERIABANK Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $91.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

IBERIABANK Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

