Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

1/25/2019 – Freeport-McMoRan had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $14.50 to $14.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2019 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/10/2019 – Freeport-McMoRan was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/9/2019 – Freeport-McMoRan is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2019 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Freeport’s rising unit net cash costs for copper in North American and South American operations remain a concern. Average unit net cash costs of copper for North America are expected to rise year over year for full-year 2018 as reflected by the company's guidance. Freeport is also faced with operational challenges at its North America operations. The recent slump in copper prices and concerns over demand for copper due to trade tensions are other worries for Freeport. The company has also underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past six months.”

1/2/2019 – Freeport-McMoRan was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/24/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

FCX traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.27. 1,913,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,890,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.26. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Courtney Mather sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $836,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,282.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,256,568 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $449,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,780,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,252,475 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,423,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,267,197 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $470,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041,164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,818,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,155,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 154,818,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,155,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

