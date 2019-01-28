Franklin Resources (BEN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN):

1/14/2019 – Franklin Resources had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2019 – Franklin Resources was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/11/2019 – Franklin Resources was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/10/2019 – Franklin Resources had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2019 – Franklin Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2019 – Franklin Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2019 – Franklin Resources was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $30.19 price target on the stock.

12/31/2018 – Franklin Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Franklin Resources have underperformed the industry year to date. However, the company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three out of the trailing four quarters. Though strategic acquisitions, solid distribution platform and cost-control measures have well positioned the company for growth, volatile markets and unfavorable global economic conditions might affect the company’s performance and dampen profitability. Further, persistent fall in investment management fees are expected to hurt revenue growth to some extent.”

12/5/2018 – Franklin Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Franklin Resources have underperformed the industry year to date. However, the company displays an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three out of the trailing four quarters. The company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 (ended Sep 30) earnings reflected prudent expense management. However, reduced revenues and assets under management (AUM) were major drags. Though strategic acquisitions, solid distribution platform and cost-control measures have well positioned the company for growth, volatile markets and unfavorable global economic conditions might affect the company’s performance and dampen profitability. Further, persistent fall in investment management fees are expected to hurt revenue growth to some extent.”

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.66. 895,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $45.90.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $350,000.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Rupert H. Johnson, Jr. sold 323,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $10,471,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,653,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,431,718.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,955,000 after buying an additional 144,888 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4,049.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,338 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,390 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,790,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $120,537,000 after acquiring an additional 879,164 shares during the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

