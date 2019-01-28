Ford Motor (F) Shares Sold by Resource Management LLC

Resource Management LLC lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,188 shares during the quarter. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,573,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,807,000 after buying an additional 41,346,111 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Ford Motor by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,222,000 after buying an additional 3,521,838 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Ford Motor by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,712,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,337,000 after buying an additional 2,590,192 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 186,611,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,726,155,000 after buying an additional 2,052,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ford Motor by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,199,576 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $131,347,000 after buying an additional 1,766,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $8.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.90 to $9.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

