Ford Motor (F) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 194.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,573,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,807,000 after buying an additional 41,346,111 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Ford Motor by 238.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,222,000 after buying an additional 3,521,838 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Ford Motor by 230.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,712,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after buying an additional 2,590,192 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.1% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 186,611,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,726,155,000 after buying an additional 2,052,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ford Motor by 14.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,199,576 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $131,347,000 after buying an additional 1,766,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

NYSE:F traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.66. The company had a trading volume of 41,961,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,243,410. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $38.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

