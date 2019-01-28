Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 18,750 Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) by 145.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $235,000.

Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $30.87 on Monday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $33.45.

