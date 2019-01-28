Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 21,117 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 91,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,130,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 24,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pioneer High Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHT opened at $8.48 on Monday. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/flagship-harbor-advisors-llc-has-1-84-million-position-in-pioneer-high-income-trust-pht.html.

Pioneer High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.