Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.0% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 658.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM opened at $81.59 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $90.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/flagship-harbor-advisors-llc-grows-position-in-vanguard-high-dividend-yield-etf-vym.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.