Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $32.44 Million Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,794,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,775 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $32,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 968.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,407 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Walton sold 9,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $179,584.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price target on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of WDR stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 14.11%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

