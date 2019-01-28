Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 50,840 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,840 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Paycom Software worth $25,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,348,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,778,000 after purchasing an additional 93,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,348,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $675,778,000 after acquiring an additional 93,152 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,601,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,069,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,269,000 after acquiring an additional 141,460 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.78, for a total value of $1,545,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $143.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $164.08. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.73.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

