Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,903 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.05% of Allegheny Technologies worth $28,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,346,496 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $335,290,000 after purchasing an additional 187,817 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,562,933 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $282,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,523 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,469,854 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $191,183,000 after purchasing an additional 700,796 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,854,900 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $173,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,400 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.29. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $30.18.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.88 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.50%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

