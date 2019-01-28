First National Trust Co Sells 6,859 Shares of Southern Co (SO)

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southern from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.34. The company had a trading volume of 169,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,663. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.07. Southern Co has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $49.43.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.47%.

In other Southern news, insider Mark Lantrip sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $428,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $705,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

