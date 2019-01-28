First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

FIBK has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.90 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.15.

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52-week low of $34.61 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

In other news, major shareholder Homer A. Scott, Jr. sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $501,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $40,735.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,700 shares of company stock valued at $745,898 over the last three months. 40.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 5.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.8% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 64.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 52,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.