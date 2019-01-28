First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Hovde Group

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was downgraded by research analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s current price.

INBK has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum set a $45.00 price target on First Internet Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. FIG Partners lowered First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.74. 1,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.88 per share, with a total value of $38,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,223.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jerry L. Williams bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $159,310 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,017,000 after buying an additional 31,330 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 80,420 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

