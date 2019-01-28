First Bank & Trust Reduces Position in National Grid plc (NGG)

First Bank & Trust decreased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 106.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.2% during the third quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 73,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 26.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 319,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 67,261 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.7% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NGG stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.40. 643,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,048. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $46.36 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0616 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

