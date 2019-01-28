First Bank & Trust Acquires 199 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 252,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30,564 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $397.00. 716,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $355.28 and a 52 week high of $479.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 45.22%. Research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $492.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.65.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

