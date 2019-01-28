Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. Fidelity National Information Servcs reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Goldman Sachs Group raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.75.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 34,826 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 50,354 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $5,310,332.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,662 shares of company stock worth $9,873,449 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,821,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,707,274,000 after acquiring an additional 261,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,821,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,707,274,000 after acquiring an additional 261,868 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,320,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,287,000 after acquiring an additional 339,407 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,827,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,293,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,215,000 after acquiring an additional 83,645 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.37. 2,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $92.12 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

