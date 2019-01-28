Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) Stake Lessened by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises 2.5% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $344,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 112.2% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 30,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.22. 4,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,228. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $25.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) Stake Lessened by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/fidelity-msci-real-estate-index-etf-frel-stake-lessened-by-mascoma-wealth-management-llc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.