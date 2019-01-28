FedoraCoin (TIPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $487,285.00

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. FedoraCoin has a market capitalization of $487,285.00 and approximately $7,580.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Gate.io. In the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00889771 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00020208 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00001230 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00012406 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000650 BTC.

About FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin (TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

