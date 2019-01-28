Facebook (FB) PT Set at $195.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been given a $195.00 target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Facebook from $185.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Aegis upped their target price on Facebook from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.65.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.13. 62,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,852,444. Facebook has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $218.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 37.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,088,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total value of $671,777.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 438,302 shares of company stock valued at $61,415,225. 16.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $1,072,219,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 21,254.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,612,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,303,000 after buying an additional 3,595,367 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,255,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,435,077,000 after buying an additional 2,132,804 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $394,967,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,168,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,494,626,000 after buying an additional 1,835,941 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.