Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2019 // No Comments

Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.22. Extra Space Storage posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.20. 12,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,033. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $77.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 78.54%.

In related news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $81,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,606,801.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $207,860. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $120,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $125,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $137,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $218,000.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,606 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.1 million units and approximately 122 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply