Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.22. Extra Space Storage posted earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.20. 12,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,033. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $77.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 78.54%.

In related news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $81,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,606,801.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $207,860. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $120,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $125,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $137,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $218,000.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,606 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.1 million units and approximately 122 million square feet of rentable space.

