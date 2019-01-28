E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Holdings Increased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rodger A. Lawson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.27 per share, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,222.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Simonich acquired 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $100,064.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,668 shares of company stock worth $1,912,154 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETFC stock opened at $47.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.19. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

