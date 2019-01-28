Ether-1 Price Hits $0.0106 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Ether-1 has a market cap of $215,174.00 and approximately $3,777.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00052803 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00017215 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00129618 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000263 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000636 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 20,404,009 coins and its circulating supply is 20,309,455 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

