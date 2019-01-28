Enerplus (ERF) Price Target Lowered to C$16.50 at National Bank Financial

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ERF. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. GMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$21.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.55.

ERF stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.39. 520,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,143. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$9.65 and a 52 week high of C$18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$319.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$345.51 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.42000005190601 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enerplus news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total transaction of C$241,020.00.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

