Enbridge Inc (ENB) Holdings Boosted by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,195 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 61,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 19,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 48,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,569 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.82 per share, with a total value of $331,673.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 67,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,356.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Neiles sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $2,758,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.94. 190,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,762,531. The company has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $38.71.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.82%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

