Emerald Crypto Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $63,520.00 and $0.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00012500 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00001546 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

