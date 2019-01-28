East West Bancorp (EWBC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EWBC. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded East West Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded East West Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.40.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $411.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.61 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 37.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth $100,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 138.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

