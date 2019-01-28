Dinero Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DIN)

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded down 26.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Dinero has a market capitalization of $20,681.00 and $88.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dinero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. In the last seven days, Dinero has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000592 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000064 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Dinero Coin Profile

Dinero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org. The official message board for Dinero is dinerocoin.org/blog. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

