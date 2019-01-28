Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of Dillard’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,082,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,832,000 after buying an additional 164,561 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,778,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,335,000 after buying an additional 48,052 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,546,000 after buying an additional 150,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DDS traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,743. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.40). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

