DeusCoin One Day Volume Tops $0.00 (DEUS)

DeusCoin (CURRENCY:DEUS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. DeusCoin has a total market capitalization of $11,868.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DeusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. In the last seven days, DeusCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.01909825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00204213 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00201943 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029310 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About DeusCoin

DeusCoin’s total supply is 100,005,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,079,837 coins. DeusCoin’s official website is deuscoin.org

DeusCoin Coin Trading

DeusCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

