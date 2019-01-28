Despegar.com Corp (DESP) Holdings Raised by Global Thematic Partners LLC

Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its position in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,599 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $20,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $15.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.28. Despegar.com Corp has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $121.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Despegar.com had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Despegar.com Corp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Despegar.com Corp (DESP) Holdings Raised by Global Thematic Partners LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/28/despegar-com-corp-desp-holdings-raised-by-global-thematic-partners-llc.html.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Websites and mobile applications in Latin America. It operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.