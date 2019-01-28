Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) is Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,428,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,251 shares during the period. Descartes Systems Group makes up approximately 2.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.46% of Descartes Systems Group worth $90,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 13,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 8,153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $30.64 on Monday. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.69 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 11.24%. Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DSGX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

